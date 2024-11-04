All Sections
Zelenskyy holds military staff meeting: measures against Russian Shahed terror discussed

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 4 November 2024, 20:47
Downed Shahed drone. Photo: Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that on 4 November, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief addressed measures to counter Russian attacks using combat drones and aerial bombs.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today, I also held a meeting of the Staff. A key issue discussed was air defence. Everyone can see how much more the Russians are using Shaheds and aerial bombs. This terror is increasing every month. We need more countermeasures.

This includes strengthening mobile fire groups, introducing the real practice of shooting down Shaheds with drones, and developing our forces in such a way as to finally solve the problem of Russian aerial bombs. There are urgent decisions that need to be implemented. And there are also more strategic matters that will be taken into account in Ukraine's internal Strengthening Plan, in the relevant defence clause."

Details: The meeting also discussed increasing domestic arms production, with a primary focus on drones and missiles.

Regarding the front lines, discussions centred on Russian activity on the Donetsk front, along with increased Russian actions in the southern part of Ukraine. The meeting also specifically addressed the Kursk operation.

Quote: "Today, there was also a separate report from Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service on the North Korean troops in the territory of Russia. There are already 11,000 of them in Kursk Oblast. We are seeing an increase in North Koreans but, unfortunately, not an increase in our partners’ response."

Background: Previously, Zelenskyy noted that Russia launched over 2,000 Shahed UAVs against Ukraine in October alone.

Support UP or become our patron!

