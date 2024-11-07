All Sections
Biden comments on Harris's election loss, says she faced extraordinary circumstances

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 November 2024, 03:12
Biden comments on Harris's election loss, says she faced extraordinary circumstances
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

Current US President Joe Biden has commented on Vice President Kamala Harris's loss in the presidential election, noting that she entered the race under extraordinary circumstances.

Source: Biden’s statement on the White House website

Quote: "What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire."

"Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation… for all Americans."

Details: Biden remarked that his decision to select Harris as vice president, made when he became the Democratic candidate in 2020, was his first and best choice.

Quote: "Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.

She will continue the fight with purpose, determination and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans.

…she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future."

Background:

  • In her first speech after her presidential election defeat, US Vice President Kamala Harris promised to keep fighting, likely hinting at her continued involvement in politics.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Biden had congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential election and invited him to the White House.

