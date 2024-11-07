Biden comments on Harris's election loss, says she faced extraordinary circumstances

Current US President Joe Biden has commented on Vice President Kamala Harris's loss in the presidential election, noting that she entered the race under extraordinary circumstances.

Source: Biden’s statement on the White House website

Quote: "What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire."

"Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation… for all Americans."

Details: Biden remarked that his decision to select Harris as vice president, made when he became the Democratic candidate in 2020, was his first and best choice.

Quote: "Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.

She will continue the fight with purpose, determination and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans.

…she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future."

Background:

In her first speech after her presidential election defeat, US Vice President Kamala Harris promised to keep fighting, likely hinting at her continued involvement in politics.

Earlier, it was reported that Biden had congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential election and invited him to the White House.

