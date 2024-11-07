Putin explains why he hasn't called Trump

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has hinted that he is not calling US President-elect Donald Trump because he is waiting for Trump to make the first move.

Source: Putin’s address at the Valdai Discussion Club

Details: Putin was asked what he would do if Trump called him and said, "Vladimir, let’s meet".

Quote from Putin: "I don’t think it would be inappropriate for me to call him [Trump – ed.], but I’m not doing it because Western leaders used to call me almost weekly, then suddenly stopped. Well, if they don’t want to, that’s fine…

If any of them wants to re-establish contact, I always say: We have nothing against it. Please, we are ready to resume contacts and engage in discussions."

Details: Putin specified that he is open to dialogue, particularly with Trump.

Background:

On 5 November, Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, and many world leaders called to congratulate him on his victory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among the first to call.

However, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Putin does not yet plan to congratulate Trump on his election victory, noting that, overall, the US is considered an "unfriendly country" engaged in conflict against Russia.

