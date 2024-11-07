All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin explains why he hasn't called Trump

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 November 2024, 21:22
Putin explains why he hasn't called Trump
Putin at the Valdai Discussion Club. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has hinted that he is not calling US President-elect Donald Trump because he is waiting for Trump to make the first move.

Source: Putin’s address at the Valdai Discussion Club

Details: Putin was asked what he would do if Trump called him and said, "Vladimir, let’s meet".

Advertisement:

Quote from Putin: "I don’t think it would be inappropriate for me to call him [Trump – ed.], but I’m not doing it because Western leaders used to call me almost weekly, then suddenly stopped. Well, if they don’t want to, that’s fine…

If any of them wants to re-establish contact, I always say: We have nothing against it. Please, we are ready to resume contacts and engage in discussions."

Details: Putin specified that he is open to dialogue, particularly with Trump.

Advertisement:

Background

  • On 5 November, Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, and many world leaders called to congratulate him on his victory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among the first to call.
  • However, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Putin does not yet plan to congratulate Trump on his election victory, noting that, overall, the US is considered an "unfriendly country" engaged in conflict against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinTrump
Advertisement:

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

All News
Putin
Kremlin reacts to Trump's claim about ending war in Ukraine "in 24 hours"
Zelenskyy: We need sufficient weapons, not support in negotiations
Kremlin does not rule out talks between Putin and Trump before inauguration
RECENT NEWS
10:09
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
09:30
Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi
09:00
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Secretary of State and expresses optimism on long-range strikes on Russia
08:54
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar
08:41
Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front
08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
08:00
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day
07:43
Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025
07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: