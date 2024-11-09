All Sections
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Odesa

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 9 November 2024, 00:08
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Odesa
An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence responded to Russian drones in the city of Odesa on the night of 8-9 November. 

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dumskaya, an Odesa-based local news outlet 

Quote from Kiper: "The enemy is attacking the city of Odesa and Odesa district with attack UAVs. Our air defence is responding to the attack. Stay in shelters!"

Details: Local news outlets reported a series of explosions. 

