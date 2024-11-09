Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Odesa
Saturday, 9 November 2024, 00:08
Ukrainian air defence responded to Russian drones in the city of Odesa on the night of 8-9 November.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dumskaya, an Odesa-based local news outlet
Quote from Kiper: "The enemy is attacking the city of Odesa and Odesa district with attack UAVs. Our air defence is responding to the attack. Stay in shelters!"
Details: Local news outlets reported a series of explosions.
