Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Odesa

An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence responded to Russian drones in the city of Odesa on the night of 8-9 November.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dumskaya, an Odesa-based local news outlet

Quote from Kiper: "The enemy is attacking the city of Odesa and Odesa district with attack UAVs. Our air defence is responding to the attack. Stay in shelters!"

Advertisement:

Details: Local news outlets reported a series of explosions.

Support UP or become our patron!