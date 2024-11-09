Shahed drone attack on Odesa: high-rise and office buildings damaged, cars burnt out – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa and the Odesa District. Photo: Odesa.Official

A Russian drone attack on Odesa on the night of 8-9 November has caused significant damage to high-rise buildings, a residential area, office buildings and cars. No casualties have been reported.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne with reference to local reporters; Odesa City Council; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet

Details: Local media also reported that part of the city had been left without electricity.

Updated: Odesa City Council stated that several high-rise buildings, houses in the residential area, office buildings, warehouses and cars had been damaged in one of Odesa’s districts due to the Russian attack.

As acting Odesa Mayor Oleksandr Filatov noted, this is the third consecutive Shahed drone attack, with drone wreckage damaging a residential complex. Windows and doors were shattered, but there were no injuries.

Filatov said municipal services will begin work at the sites in the morning and the headquarters will be set up to assist residents whose homes were damaged.

Background: Air defence responded to Russian Shahed drones in Odesa on the night of 8-9 November.

