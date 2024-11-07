All Sections
Ukraine concludes contracts for electronic warfare systems supply worth US$145 million

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 7 November 2024, 15:41
A Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system. Stock photo: SpetsTechnoExport

Since January 2024, Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s Defence Procurement Agency has signed contracts for the procurement of almost 11,000 electronic warfare (EW) systems totalling more than UAH 6 billion (about US$145.1 million).

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry 

Details: It should be emphasised that the majority of the systems have already been delivered to the country’s defence forces.

Several thousand EW systems totalling more than UAH 1 billion (about US$24.1 million) were procured between September and October. These are mostly portable, short-range systems. They can be outfitted with automobiles and equipment to defend workers from enemy FPV drones, or placed in positions to detect and inhibit drone control channels.

According to the article, they also purchased several tactical electronic warfare systems.

"Most of the purchased electronic warfare equipment was produced in Ukraine, which contributes to the development of national production and strengthens the military-technical independence of Ukraine in the long term," commented Dmytro Klimenkov, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister.

Contracts for the acquisition of EW systems abroad are signed directly with foreign producers, resulting in cost savings and fewer intermediaries.

Ministry of Defenceweapons
