Russians injure two civilians in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives from drones

A Russian FPV drone with an explosive. Photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by residents of Kherson

Russian occupation forces continue to terrorise the civilian population of Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives from drones. They injured two civilians with drones on the morning of 27 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A 50-year-old resident of Kindiika was taken to hospital after sustaining blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs as a result of a Russian UAV attack.

Advertisement:

At around 10:00, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on another civilian in Stanislav. The 68-year-old man sustained a blast injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to his leg.

Two residents of Bilozerka also sought medical assistance. A 61-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were injured as a result of shelling on 26 November. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussion.

Background: On the morning of 26 November, Russian drone strikes injured a resident of Beryslav and three residents of Kherson.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!