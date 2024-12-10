All Sections
Canada applies sanctions on 9 Russians involved in torture and killing of Ukrainians

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 10 December 2024, 19:54
Canada applies sanctions on 9 Russians involved in torture and killing of Ukrainians
Stock Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday 10 December, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the application of sanctions against those complicit in Russia's human rights atrocities against Ukrainians.

Source: Canada’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new Canadian sanctions apply to nine individuals involved in the use of torture and other cruel treatment against detained citizens of Ukraine, in particular prisoners of war and civilians.

These are officials and employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Federal Security Service and the National Guard of Russia, whose complicity in the torture of Ukrainians has been "well-documented."

Quote: "We will continue to work with the international community to draw attention and expose the Putin regime's ongoing violations of human rights and pressure Russia to end its unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine," Jolie said.

Background: 

  • Since 2014, Canada has sanctioned approximately 3,000 individuals and businesses for their role in violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as severe and systematic violations of human rights.
  • In June, Canada introduced sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in disinformation and propaganda activities, as well as Russian military-industrial complex firms.
  • Previously, the Canadian authorities sentenced 13 Russians for the killing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison and the continuation of grave and systemic human rights violations in the Russian Federation.

