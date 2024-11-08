All Sections
Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights meets with his Russian counterpart in Belarus: new format initiated

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 November 2024, 17:00
Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights meets with his Russian counterpart in Belarus: new format initiated
Lubinets with representatives of ICRC. Photo: Lubinets on Facebook

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has met with Russian Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova in Belarus. The two sides exchanged lists of prisoners of war (POWs) visited by each side and established a new format for communication.

Source: Lubinets on social media

Details: The meeting, facilitated by Belarusian authorities, took place on Belarusian territory with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Lubinets highlighted the outcomes of the meeting:

Quote: "The bodies of the deceased were repatriated.

Fulfilling our humanitarian mission, Ukraine once again facilitated family reunions. Following negotiations, a 91-year-old woman was reunited with her son. Thus, we show that reuniting families is our priority, and we hope this communication on this issue will continue.

We exchanged lists of prisoners of war visited by both sides (Ukraine – Russian POWs in our country, Russia – Ukrainian POWs on their territory).

We exchanged letters, including the establishment of a new format: letters from Ukrainian relatives were delivered to Ukrainian POWs in Russia.

I spoke with the leadership of ICRC missions in Ukraine and Russia. Once again, I insisted on ICRC access to Ukrainian POWs and civilians!

I emphasise that my interaction with the Russian commissioner for human rights is focused solely on resolving humanitarian issues, bringing Ukrainians home and obtaining information about our citizens in Russia."

