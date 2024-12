Ukrainian Air Force video shows two Russian missiles being destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian air defence units shot down two Russian missiles in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast around 11:00 on 11 December. Ukraine's Air Force has posted a video of the air defence effort.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy fired two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from the Sea of Azov at around 11:00 today. Both missiles were shot down by air defence units. The video shows the combat work of a unit from Air Command Skhid (East)."

Повітряні сили показали, як ППО збила дві ракети на Дніпропетровщині pic.twitter.com/kqkan4rDrd — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 11, 2024

Background: On the morning of 11 December, Ukrainian air defence units were responding to Russian-launched aerial assets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

