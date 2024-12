Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 28 Russian UAVs. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units shot down 28 Russian UAVs over Ukraine on the night of 7-8 December. A further 46 drones disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian military noted that the Russians had launched UAVs from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Air defence units were responding to Russian-launched aerial assets in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Background: On the night of 7-8 December, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and heavy artillery, leaving one person injured and causing significant damage to infrastructure.

