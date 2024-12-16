All Sections
Norway allocates US$242 million to strengthen Ukraine's maritime capabilities

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 16 December 2024, 11:59
Stock photo: Pixabay

Norway is allocating another NOK 2.7 billion (about US$242.38 million) to strengthen Ukraine's maritime capabilities.

Source: a statement from Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reports have emerged on 16 December indicating that Norway is allocating about US$242.38 million to strengthen Ukraine's maritime capabilities.

The funds will, among other things, be used to protect people in Ukraine from attacks, support mine clearance efforts and train the Ukrainian military.

"Ukraine needs more support to deter Russian naval forces in the Black Sea in the time ahead. It is essential to protect the Ukrainian population and Ukrainian infrastructure from attacks by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It is also important to protect exports by sea of grain and other products, which generate crucial revenues for Ukraine," Støre added.

Background: 

  • In late November, parties in the Norwegian parliament supported a decision to increase support for Ukraine to NOK 35 billion [approx. US$3.1 billion] in 2025.
  • Norway recently announced plans to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots and technicians on F-16 fighter jets in Portugal in 2025.

