Oil spills discovered on Kuban coast after Russian tankers crash in Kerch Strait – video

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 17 December 2024, 12:12
Screenshot from video

Two Russian tankers crashed in the Kerch Strait on 15 December, causing an oil spill which washed up on the coast of Russiaʼs Krasnodar Krai. Local residents have been recording the oil-contaminated coastline and publishing footage of birds affected by the oil spill.

Source: Russian edition of Interfax; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram

Details: According to Kondratyev, the pollution stretches for tens of kilometres, from the village of Veselovka in the Temryuksky district to the settlement of Blagoveshchenskaya in Anapa.

Quote from Kondratyev: "In the morning, during the monitoring of the coastal zone, we spotted fuel oil spills. Oil products have washed ashore over several tens of kilometres."

Details: The governor of Krasnodar Krai also noted that 267 specialists and 50 equipment units are working to deal with the consequences of pollution. This is done by the forces of the emergency rescue service Kuban-SPAS regional detachment, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, and volunteers. Operational headquarters have been set up in two districts: Temryutsky and Anapa.

Local residents have been posting photos and videos of the contaminated coastline, showing oil spills and affected birds.

Background: On the morning of 15 December, two Russian tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, were sinking in the Kerch Strait. Both vessels were reported to be broken in half, with fuel oil leaking into the water. There were 12 and 14 crew members on board, respectively. One of the crew members of the Volgoneft 212 was killed. Russia's Investigative Committee opened criminal cases over the accident and the oil spill.

Black SeaRussia
