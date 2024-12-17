Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video showing how they target North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a video showing their combat work in targeting the North Korean military in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Fifty North Korean soldiers were killed over the course of three days.

Source: Special Operations Forces Command on Facebook

Quote: "The soldiers of the 8th Special Operations Regiment named after Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych organised a ‘warm welcome’ for North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Over the course of three days, Special Forces personnel killed 50 enemy soldiers and wounded 47 more."

Details: It is reported that during this period, the Special Operations Forces also destroyed two armoured vehicles, two cars and one ATV. The fighting continues.

Background:

The Ukrainian military posted photos and videos showing dead Russian and North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk Oblast after the recent assaults.

On 15 December, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that the North Korean military had killed 8 Kadyrovites (Chechen troops loyal to the country's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov) by friendly fire.

On 16 December, DIU said that North Korean units had suffered significant losses on 14-15 December 2024 near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorobzha and Martynovka in Kursk Oblast – at least 30 soldiers had been killed or wounded.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops are probably trying to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers.

