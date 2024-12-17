Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video showing how they target North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a video showing their combat work in targeting the North Korean military in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Fifty North Korean soldiers were killed over the course of three days.
Source: Special Operations Forces Command on Facebook
Quote: "The soldiers of the 8th Special Operations Regiment named after Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych organised a ‘warm welcome’ for North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Over the course of three days, Special Forces personnel killed 50 enemy soldiers and wounded 47 more."
Details: It is reported that during this period, the Special Operations Forces also destroyed two armoured vehicles, two cars and one ATV. The fighting continues.
Background:
- The Ukrainian military posted photos and videos showing dead Russian and North Korean soldiers killed in Kursk Oblast after the recent assaults.
- On 15 December, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that the North Korean military had killed 8 Kadyrovites (Chechen troops loyal to the country's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov) by friendly fire.
- On 16 December, DIU said that North Korean units had suffered significant losses on 14-15 December 2024 near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorobzha and Martynovka in Kursk Oblast – at least 30 soldiers had been killed or wounded.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops are probably trying to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers.
