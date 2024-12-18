Russia's atrocities in war against Ukraine are systematic – Ukraine's representative to UN

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's representative to the United Nations, has said that the numerous war crimes and atrocities committed by Russia in the war against Ukraine are not isolated acts of violence but a policy of the Kremlin to systematically destroy the culture, history and identity of the Ukrainian people.

Source: Kyslytsia's speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Kyslytsia: "Numerous credible UN reports, including those of the International Commission of Inquiry, as well as the findings of other international observers, document Russia's widespread and deliberate commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity, as well as gross violations and abuses of human rights."

Details: He said that the list includes summary executions, enforced disappearances, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and inhumane treatment of civilian detainees and prisoners of war.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "These atrocities are not random acts of violence, they are part of a calculated and systematic policy aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity, destroying cultural and historical markers and at the same time forcibly indoctrinating those who remain."

Details: The permanent representative stressed that to this end, the Russian occupation authorities are destroying Ukrainian libraries, banning independent Ukrainian media, and forcibly imposing Russian passports on Ukrainian citizens. However, Kyslytsia continued, the most disturbing thing is that Ukrainian children are exposed to Russian education aimed at destroying their identity.

Quote from Kyslytsia: "Those [parents] who dare to speak out face arbitrary detention, torture, extrajudicial executions and the threat of having their children taken away and deported to Russia."

Details: He said that Ukraine and its partners will continue to fight for every child to be brought back to Ukraine safely.

Background: On Tuesday, 17 December, the UN General Assembly adopted an updated resolution on the situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine.

