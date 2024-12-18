All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Explosions heard in Russia's Rostov at night – Russian media

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 18 December 2024, 06:26
Explosions heard in Russia's Rostov at night – Russian media
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Russian media and social platforms reported explosions in Rostov on the night of 17-18 December.

Source: BBC News Russian with reference to local Telegram channels

Details: According to BBC News Russian, Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Rostov.

Advertisement:

Rostov-based Telegram channels reported the attack.

One channel posted surveillance camera footage capturing three explosions and another shared a video purportedly featuring the sound of a drone in flight.

Quote from BBC News Russian: "Local authorities and the military have not yet commented on the attack and no information on its consequences is available."

Advertisement:

Details: Rostov-based Telegram channels that shared the videos with sounds of explosions claimed that air defence systems were responding.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported in the morning an alleged drone attack on Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, but their update did not mention the explosions in Rostov.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaexplosion
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Russia
Russia's largest clothing manufacturer moves production to Bangladesh and Vietnam
Twelve European countries to jointly counter Russia's shadow fleet exporting oil
UK expands sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: