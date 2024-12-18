Explosions heard in Russia's Rostov at night – Russian media

Russian media and social platforms reported explosions in Rostov on the night of 17-18 December.

Source: BBC News Russian with reference to local Telegram channels

Details: According to BBC News Russian, Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Rostov.

Rostov-based Telegram channels reported the attack.

One channel posted surveillance camera footage capturing three explosions and another shared a video purportedly featuring the sound of a drone in flight.

Quote from BBC News Russian: "Local authorities and the military have not yet commented on the attack and no information on its consequences is available."

Details: Rostov-based Telegram channels that shared the videos with sounds of explosions claimed that air defence systems were responding.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported in the morning an alleged drone attack on Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, but their update did not mention the explosions in Rostov.

