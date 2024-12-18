Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office have detained Ivan Rudyi, Head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, who is suspected of assisting representatives of Russia, on the morning of 18 December.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Details. According to the source, a large amount of substances thought to be drugs was found during the search.

Background:

The Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries has recently come under media scrutiny in connection with the operation of an online casino linked to the Russian Federation.

In early December, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law under which the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries is to be disbanded by 1 April 2025.

