All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 18 December 2024, 09:08
Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source
Ivan Rudyi. Photo: ugame.in.ua

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office have detained Ivan Rudyi, Head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, who is suspected of assisting representatives of Russia, on the morning of 18 December.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Details. According to the source, a large amount of substances thought to be drugs was found during the search.

Advertisement:
 

Background:

  • The Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries has recently come under media scrutiny in connection with the operation of an online casino linked to the Russian Federation.
  • In early December, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law under which the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries is to be disbanded by 1 April 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Bureau of Investigation
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
State Bureau of Investigation
Helicopter crash case with Interior Ministry leadership sent to court: 5 emergency service officials charged
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 
Azov Brigade Chief of Staff requests investigation into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: