All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 December 2024, 22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Stock photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, 18 December, the World Bank's Executive Board approved a US$2.05 billion loan to Ukraine, with a portion of it being a US loan funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets for the first time.

Source: European Pravda, citing a World Bank press release

Details: The new financial assistance to Ukraine covers a US$1.05 billion loan that Ukraine will receive through the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement (ADVANCE) Ukraine Trust Fund, which is funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

Advertisement:

The remaining US$1 billion is a grant from the World Bank's Facilitation of Resources to Invest in Strengthening Ukraine Financial Intermediary Fund (FORTIS Ukraine FIF).

It was to this fund that the United States had previously transferred US$20 billion, secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The new tranche of the World Bank "aims to support the Government of Ukraine in implementing reforms that will strengthen the country’s economic potential and improve macro-financial stability," the press release said.

Advertisement:

The funds will be allocated to Ukraine's Ministry of Finance for budgetary support and policy reforms aimed at enhancing economic stability and fostering structural shifts towards sustainable growth.

These measures seek to boost competition in the railway sector, promote renewable energy production, increase lending to agriculture, and streamline state involvement in the banking sector.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

USAWorld Bank
Advertisement:

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

All News
USA
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
Zelenskyy says he repeatedly asked US for Patriot production licences
RECENT NEWS
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
21:20
Zelenskyy: If China is genuine in its statements, it must influence Pyongyang
20:40
If Russia escalates pressure in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's forces may retreat – Bloomberg
20:27
Gas prices in Europe surge as Putin casts doubt on new transit agreement – Bloomberg
20:05
Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT
19:40
Zelenskyy compared Azerbaijani plane crash to MH17 tragedy and pointed to Russia's responsibility
19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
18:16
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war
17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: