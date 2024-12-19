Russian drone attack on Novovorontsovka in Kherson Oblast injures 5 civilians

Five civilians have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Novovorontsovka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 19 December.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: A 58-year-old woman has reportedly suffered blast injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds to her lower leg. Her condition is assessed as moderate, and she is currently under medical supervision.

A 44-year-old local woman suffered severe injuries, including blast and open head injuries, brain contusion, and multiple shrapnel wounds to her head. Her condition is critical and she has fallen into a coma.

A 65-year-old man received blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his eye.

Another 58-year-old victim suffered blast injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds to both of her lower legs. She is currently under medical care. A 71-year-old woman also suffered shrapnel wounds to her chest.

All the injured civilians have been taken to hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical treatment.

In addition, a local shop building and three vehicles were damaged as a result of the attack. Early reports suggest that two people, who were outside at the time, were injured.

