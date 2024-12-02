Lviv-based assault unit takes 11 Russian soldiers prisoner in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

The 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has taken 11 Russian soldiers prisoner during a battle in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade on Telegram

Details: During an unsuccessful Russian assault operation in Kursk Oblast, Lviv-based air assault troops defeated the Russian assault group. Some of the Russian soldiers fled, and the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade took prisoner those who tried to hide near the site of combat.

Today, the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade shared a video in which several Russian soldiers – former prisoners who signed a contract with the Russian army and joined the 11th Air Assault Brigade – tell their stories.

In the video, they say that a unit of Russian forces was tasked with recapturing a town that is currently controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and where Russian civilians still reside. The unit, composed largely of poorly trained and equipped former prisoners, was deployed as cannon fodder; their commanders fled as soon as the battle started.

Some of the Russians decided to capitulate after meeting Ukrainian resistance, which ultimately saved their lives.

