Ukraine's losses far lower than reported in Western press – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 December 2024, 23:31
Ukraine's losses far lower than reported in Western press – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected claims in the Western media that 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the full-scale war, saying the losses are substantially lower.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Kyodo News

Details: Zelenskyy once again noted that he could not give exact figures for Ukraine’s losses in the war.

Quote: "According to some recent reports in the American press, 80,000 Ukrainians have been killed. But that’s not the case: they are lower. Much lower. Although we must be completely honest here: we do not know how many Ukrainians have been killed in the temporarily occupied territories.

During the occupation, there were citizens, and soldiers, and law enforcement officers... and I don't know how many were killed, executed, or tortured in captivity. So I'm only talking about records of the soldiers who are on our territory and controlled by us."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's losses in the Kursk operation since September 2024 amounted to one fallen Ukrainian soldier for every eight Russians. 

