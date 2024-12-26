All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 20 Russian drones overnight, 11 more disappear from radar

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 26 December 2024, 08:40
Ukrainian air defence downs 20 Russian drones overnight, 11 more disappear from radar
Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 20 Russian UAVs. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with  attack UAVs on the night of 25–26 December, 20 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence units. A further 11 decoy drones disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 25–26 December 2024 (starting from 19:00 on 25 December), the enemy launched 31 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones and other types of drones, from the directions of Oryol and Millerovo, Russia.

As of 08:30, 20 attack UAVs, including Shahed and other drones, were confirmed destroyed over Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Due to defence measures undertaken [by Ukraine], 11 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing any damage."

Details: The Russian aerial assault was countered by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other units of defence forces.

