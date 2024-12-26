Ukrainian air defence downs 20 Russian drones overnight, 11 more disappear from radar

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with attack UAVs on the night of 25–26 December, 20 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence units. A further 11 decoy drones disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 25–26 December 2024 (starting from 19:00 on 25 December), the enemy launched 31 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones and other types of drones, from the directions of Oryol and Millerovo, Russia.

As of 08:30, 20 attack UAVs, including Shahed and other drones, were confirmed destroyed over Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Due to defence measures undertaken [by Ukraine], 11 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing any damage."

Details: The Russian aerial assault was countered by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other units of defence forces.



