Some Russian airports introduce operational safety procedure plan

The Sochi airport. Photo: the official website of the airport

Several Russian airports suspended operations on the morning of 27 December, introducing the Kovyor (Carpet) plan. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya); Russian Telegram channel Baza

Details: Reports indicated that the Kovyor plan had been introduced at the airports of Sochi, Kazan, Astrakhan and Volgograd.

Rosaviatsiya reported that the restrictions on airport operations had been imposed "in order to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft".

Russian Telegram channels claimed that the Kovyor plan had been introduced due to a drone threat.

Updated: At 06:40, Russian media reported that the restrictions had been lifted at Astrakhan and Volgograd airports.

Later, other Russian airports where the Kovyor plan had been introduced resumed operations.

