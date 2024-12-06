All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia has lost over 750,000 troops in full-scale war against Ukraine

Iryna BalachukFriday, 6 December 2024, 08:05
Russia has lost over 750,000 troops in full-scale war against Ukraine
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

As of 6 December, Russia has lost over 750,000 troops killed and wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 750,610 (+1,660) military personnel;
  • 9,514 (+8) tanks;
  • 19,518 (+46) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,043 (+20) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,020 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 20,023 (+46) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,857 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 30,899 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,633 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Background:

  • Earlier, The New York Times reported that Russia continues to suffer huge losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. For example, in October, the number of dead and wounded soldiers was the highest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Nonetheless, the journalists stressed that the Russian forces could hardly be described as depleted, as in the first half of 2024, Russia managed to conscript about 900 people daily.
  • As of the morning of 29 November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimated Russian losses at 738,000 killed and wounded.
  • In November, The Economist wrote that Ukraine may have lost 60,000 to 100,000 soldiers in the nearly three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, and that another 400,000 soldiers may have been seriously wounded. 
  • In February 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during Russia's full-scale invasion. 
  • BBC News Russian, together with the Russian media outlet Mediazona and volunteers, identified the names of 80,973 Russian soldiers killed during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:

Trump strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia

Russian Defence Ministry software designer involved in developing new drones was killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation – UP sources

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin

At least 13 journalists killed in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion – Reporters Without Borders

All News
Russia
Atesh resistance movement reports sabotage on railway line between Moscow and Kursk Oblast – video
Russia lost over 50 soldiers per sq. km during autumn advance – ISW
Russia can cooperate with Washington "for the sake of universe", Russian foreign minister says
RECENT NEWS
17:36
We're preparing for all possible scenarios of Russia's actions – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
16:44
Employees of private medical facility killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: what is known about them – photos
16:34
Trump: Only way to stop Russia's war is not to abandon Ukraine
16:03
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying seven pieces of equipment – video
15:58
Trump strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia
15:51
Idea of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine discussed by 5-8 states, but there is no specifics
15:42
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast – photos
15:40
Polish PM denies plans of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
15:31
Polish PM and Macron "on the same page" regarding European security, Ukraine, and peace efforts after Warsaw meeting
15:18
EBRD and Aon launch war risk insurance programme for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: