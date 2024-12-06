Russia has lost over 750,000 troops in full-scale war against Ukraine

As of 6 December, Russia has lost over 750,000 troops killed and wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 750,610 (+1,660) military personnel;

9,514 (+8) tanks;

19,518 (+46) armoured combat vehicles;

21,043 (+20) artillery systems;

1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,020 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

20,023 (+46) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,857 (+2) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

30,899 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,633 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Background:

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Russia continues to suffer huge losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. For example, in October, the number of dead and wounded soldiers was the highest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Nonetheless, the journalists stressed that the Russian forces could hardly be described as depleted, as in the first half of 2024, Russia managed to conscript about 900 people daily.

As of the morning of 29 November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimated Russian losses at 738,000 killed and wounded.

In November, The Economist wrote that Ukraine may have lost 60,000 to 100,000 soldiers in the nearly three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, and that another 400,000 soldiers may have been seriously wounded.

In February 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during Russia's full-scale invasion.

BBC News Russian, together with the Russian media outlet Mediazona and volunteers, identified the names of 80,973 Russian soldiers killed during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

