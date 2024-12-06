Estonian defence company to test anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year

Prime Minister Kristen Michal meets Frankenburg Technologies. Source: Frankenburg TechnologiesEstonian defence company Frankenburg Technologies will start testing its own anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year.

Source: Frankenburg Technologies CEO Kusti Salm in an interview with Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Salm stated that the technology is promising, and as a result, the company would begin testing it in Ukraine next year. He added that an agreement for the testing had been finalised, and the company's technology had garnered significant attention.

"The technology is promising and we will start testing it in Ukraine in the new year," he stressed.

The broadcaster reports that this is confirmed by a recent Bloomberg article, which listed Frankenburg as one of the four leading high-tech defence startups in Europe.

According to Frankenburg's website, the company aims to revolutionise missile guidance systems using an artificial intelligence-based situational awareness programme.

Bloomberg notes that Salm, who recently served as secretary at the Estonian Defence Ministry, brought four Special Foces generals to the company. Among them are Martin Herem, the former chief of Estonia's Defence Forces, and Veiko-Vello Palm, an Estonian division commander and former chief of staff.

Background:

In early November, Ukraine's Defence Ministry announced that Ukraine would receive air defence missiles from Estonian defence company Frankenburg Technology for testing by the end of 2024.

On 16 November, the Estonian government supported Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send Ukraine a new military aid package.

