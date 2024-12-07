All Sections
Workers injured in Russian strike on coal business near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 10:59
The village of Kotlyne. Map: DeepState

Three Russian FPV drones struck the premises of a coal business located in the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk hromada, Donetsk Oblast, on Friday, 6 December, resulting in casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Pokrovsk City Military Administration

Details: Two workers were injured as a result of the attack: a 36-year-old truck driver received a closed fracture of his left forearm and a 58-year-old security guard suffered shrapnel wounds to his back and left thigh.

Additionally, a transformer substation with a capacity of 16 MW and a lorry were damaged.

According to local authorities, the business continues to operate as usual and the power supply has been restored.

