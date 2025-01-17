All Sections
Ukraine to receive US$3.3 billion in humanitarian aid from the UN

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 17 January 2025, 01:20
Ukraine to receive US$3.3 billion in humanitarian aid from the UN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Filippo Grandi. Photo: Zelenskyy on X

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after meeting with a United Nations delegation that the UN will allocate US$3.3 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine this year. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy met with a UN delegation led by Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

He highlighted that the delegation visited not only Kyiv but also the south of Ukraine, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, including the city of Kupiansk.

Quote: "We deeply appreciate all the support for Ukraine and are especially grateful for the decision to allocate US$3.3 billion this year for humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people."

Details: Zelenskyy urged the UN to support the Food from Ukraine initiative, which focuses on providing aid to the Syrian people.

Background: 

  • Following his meeting with Tom Fletcher and Filippo Grandi on 16 January, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal announced that the UN has approved a plan to raise over US$2.6 billion to assist Ukrainians in 2025.  
  • Shmyhal also noted that the UN has allocated US$492 million to support Ukraine through the current heating season.  
  • In 2024, 8.5 million Ukrainians received various forms of aid from the UN.

