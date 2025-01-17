All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Israel and Hamas sign agreement on hostage release and ceasefire, media say

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 17 January 2025, 04:51
Israel and Hamas sign agreement on hostage release and ceasefire, media say
Palestinians celebrating ceasefire. Photo: Getty Images

An agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group regarding the release of hostages held in Gaza and the initiation of a ceasefire has been officially signed in Doha, Qatar, on 16 January.

Source: Axios with reference to two sources familiar with the matter

Details: The agreement was signed by representatives from Israel, Qatar and Hamas after several days of intense talks. Brett McGurk, President Joe Biden's senior Middle East advisor, signed the agreement on behalf of the United States.

Advertisement:

According to the sources of Axios, the Israeli government will vote on the ratification of the agreement no earlier than the evening of Saturday, 18 January.

Under the agreement, the first stage will see the release of 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, men over the age of 50 and the wounded. In addition, over 700 Palestinian prisoners will be released, including 275 individuals accused of killing Israelis. Furthermore, 1,000 Palestinians detained during the war but not involved in the 7 October attacks will also be released.

Humanitarian aid will be delivered to the Gaza Strip, including 600 lorries of supplies, 50 petrol tank trucks, 200,000 tents and 60,000 mobile homes for displaced persons.

Advertisement:

The agreement stipulates that Qatar, Egypt and the United States will act as guarantors for its implementation.

Israel and Hamas will begin talks on the second stage of the agreement on the 16th day of the truce, which includes the release of the remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Quote: "While the deal continued to be negotiated in Doha, [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's ultranationalist coalition government partners — Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said they would vote against the deal."

Details: Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, stated on Wednesday during a CNN broadcast that the new administration informed Netanyahu that if Hamas reneges on any part of the agreement, the US would support Israel.

Waltz also declared that the Trump administration would ensure the demilitarisation of Gaza and the destruction of Hamas.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 16 January, the Israeli prime minister's office reported that the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas had refused to support a number of ceasefire agreements in the Gaza Strip, thereby disrupting the hostage release process.
  • On 15 January, US President Joe Biden confirmed that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement had been reached between Hamas terrorists and Israel.

Support UP or become our patron!

IsraelHamaswar
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Israel
Biden officially confirms Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal
Trump reports Israel and Hamas reaching hostage deal
Israel attacks military facilities in Syria's Tartus, where Russian base is located – videos
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: