Satellite images reveal new Belarusian fortifications near Lithuanian border – photos

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 17 January 2025, 14:15
Satellite images reveal new Belarusian fortifications near Lithuanian border – photos
Fortifications. Stock photo: Getty Images

Belarus has constructed new fortifications near the border with Lithuania, which are likely part of a "resistance hub" announced for Hrodna Oblast a year ago, according to satellite imagery.

Source: European Pravda, citing Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, which published the images

Details: The fortifications have been built on the edge of the Hosky military training ground near the city of Hrodna, six kilometers from the Belarusian-Lithuanian border and the "Privalka-Raigardas" border crossing.

Fortifications on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border
Photo: Belarusian service of Radio Liberty

The fortifications appear to be part of one of three "resistance hubs" the Belarusian Defence Ministry pledged to establish in Hrodna Oblast a year ago.

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier said during a visit to similar facilities near the Polish border that they were created to "prepare in advance to defend our homeland in areas of potential strikes".

A satellite image taken by Planet Labs on 14 December 2024 shows new fortifications near the northwestern part of the training ground. East of the road leading to the Privalka checkpoint, a 340-meter-long trench, 5 to 7 meters wide, appeared in late November 2024. Its size is sufficient for tank movement. The area where the trench was dug is not officially part of the training ground, according to cadastral records. West of the road, infantry trenches nearly 200 meters long and scattered fortifications were observed.

Satellite image of trenches east of the road at the Privalka-Raigardas border crossing
Photo: Belarusian service of Radio Liberty

The area is under environmental protection and is part of the Horadnyanska Pushcha landscape reserve, considered one of Belarus' most environmentally pristine locations. The specific site of the fortifications had suffered a fire in 2019, leading to vegetation clearance.

Satellite imagery indicates that active trench digging in the reserve began at the end of 2022 and early 2023.

Background: Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has declared that Belarusian troops' engagement in the war against Ukraine is "100% impossible," citing a lack of public support for participation in the conflict. 

Support UP or become our patron!

