Polish border guards observe migrants being transported from Belarus towards Russia

Migrants who had been in Belarus near the Belarusian-Polish border have been seen being driven away in the direction of Russia, Colonel Andrzej Stasiulewicz of the Polish Border Guard Service has reported.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish press agency PAP

Quote from Stasiulewicz: "At a certain point, we noticed that migrants were being taken from the border zone towards Russia. [Self-proclaimed president Alexander] Lukashenko likely wants to ensure calm in the country ahead of the presidential elections."

Details: Stasiulewicz refrained from speculating on the fate of those still in the border zone, but he suggested that they might be exploited and sent from Russia to Finland.

The Polish Border Guard Service said 86 people attempted to cross the border in the first two weeks of January, an average of six attempts per day. This is significantly lower than the average of over 80 daily attempts recorded last year. The statistics show that while the number of crossings increased substantially in 2024 (from 25,701 in 2023 to 29,616), a downward trend has been observed since late September 2024.

Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk told PAP that the key factor in the decrease in border crossings is the weather. He predicts that Belarusian services and intermediaries that help migrants reach the Polish-Belarusian border are likely to become more active during the warmer months, when crossings are easier.

Quote from Duszczyk: "However, we suspect that Lukashenko, in preparing for the presidential elections, is aiming to restore order in the country."

Details: Duszczyk added that the presence of migrants arriving in Belarus with Russian visas could unsettle potential voters. Their presence in Minsk could also be problematic if Belarusians take to the streets in protests following the elections.

Quote from Duszczyk: "Moreover, the presence of migrants raises concerns in villages near the Polish-Belarusian border, which could put people off voting.

I can’t see inside Lukashenko’s head, but one could suspect that the lower numbers might be connected to his efforts to maintain calm in the country."

More details: Duszczyk emphasised that the current reduction in pressure is temporary. He also suggested that Lukashenko is likely to continue his strategy of "weaponising people".

Background:

In late November, reports surfaced about illegal migrants finding new ways of crossing the Belarusian-Polish border, using temporarily closed border crossings.

Starting 10 December, Poland extended the operation of a buffer zone along its border with Belarus for an additional 90 days.

