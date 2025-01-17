Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting on Ukrainian weapons production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 17 January to discuss the production of drones, the missile programme, technological components for the army and robotic systems.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address

Quote: "Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. The topics were varied, but overall focused on achieving independence in armaments. We discussed drone production, the missile programme, and technological components for our army, including robotic systems.

We are working on expanding procurements and ramping up production within Ukraine. I am grateful to all the partners who are helping us."

