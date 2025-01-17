Zelenskyy meets with Slovak opposition leader in Kyiv

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Michal Šimečka, the leader of Progressive Slovakia, the main Slovak opposition party, who arrived in Kyiv on Friday, 17 January.

Source: Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and Šimečka discussed bilateral relations and energy security.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Everything you have done for our people, your attitude, is very important to us. Thank you for supporting our sovereignty and our people. Your [Šimečka’s – ed.] visit is a sign that you will continue to support our sovereignty, our independence."

Details: The president also told Šimečka that it was important for Ukraine "to see a sign from the Slovak people that you too will support the Ukrainian people on our path to the EU and NATO, because this is crucial for us."

Zelenskyy also mentioned that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had been invited to Ukraine for negotiations, "but another leader has come".

Background:

A delegation of Slovak opposition politicians has arrived in Kyiv to support friendly relations with Ukraine amidst the ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Slovakia’s pro-Western opposition parties intend to propose a vote of no confidence in Fico’s government in the near future.

