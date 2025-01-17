Russians report drone attack on oil depot in Kaluga Oblast: fire breaks out – videos

A fire on the territory of the oil depot. Photo: Russian media

A drone attack on an oil depot was reported in the Russian city of Lyudinovo in Kaluga Oblast on the evening of 17 January.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Governor of Kaluga Oblast Vladislav Shapsha

Details: Local media reported that attack drones had hit the Lyudinovo oil depot of the Kaluganefteprodukt company in Lyudinovo, Kaluga Oblast, Russia.

Росіяни заявили про атаку БпЛА на нафтобазу в Калузькій області: виникла пожежа pic.twitter.com/fa9vQXvIPQ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 17, 2025

Shapsha said that there was a fire on the territory of the oil depot.

