Russian oil depots hit by drones continue to burn: day 4 in Engels, state of emergency declared in Liski

Smoke at the scene of the strike. Screenshot

The Kombinat Kristal oil depot in Engels in Russia’s Saratov Oblast is ablaze for the fourth day in a row, having been re-attacked by Ukrainian drones on the night of 13-14 January. In addition, a fire at the oil depot in Liski in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, which was also hit by Ukrainian drones, has intensified.

Source: Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov Oblast; Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh Oblast, on Telegram; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Busargin said that the area of the fire at the Engels plant had "significantly decreased".

"The appropriate services and technicians are continuing their work at the scene and doing everything necessary to extinguish the fire," Busargin added.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Liski district of Voronezh Oblast because of a fire at the oil depot.

The area of the fire at the Liski oil depot has grown to 2,800 square metres and is being extinguished at the highest level of complexity, the Russian emergency services told RIA Novosti.

Nevertheless, Gusev stressed that there was "no threat to civilians and the infrastructure of companies nearby".

Gusev then called on local residents to "refrain from taking photos and videos of the emergency response and to plan routes of travel without approaching the oil depot".

Background:

On the night of 13-14 January, the Ukrainian defence forces carried out a large-scale attack on Russian military facilities at a distance of 200 to 1,100 kilometres inside Russia.

Targets in Russia’s Bryansk, Saratov and Tula oblasts and the Republic of Tatarstan were hit.

In particular, the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in Engels, Saratov Oblast, was attacked again. A fire that had lasted for five days after the previous attack had just been extinguished. Units from the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully set the depot on fire again.

On the night of 15-16 January, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Liski oil depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. A large-scale fire broke out there.

