Russians hit critical infrastructure in Kherson and killed civilian in Kherson Oblast on 17 January

A civilian was killed and five others sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 17 January.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians hit critical and social infrastructure facilities and residential areas of the oblast’s settlements. In particular, the attacks damaged 23 houses. They also struck gas pipelines and garages.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces also destroyed a Shahed-131/136 attack UAV over Kherson Oblast on the night of 17-18 January.

The settlements of Antonivka, Beryslav, Shliakhove, Stepne, Dudchany, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Monastyrske, Prydniprovske, Mykilske, Sadove, Zmiivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Veletenske, Novotiahynka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Kozatske, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Honcharne, Olhivka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Rozlyv and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes.

Support UP or become our patron!