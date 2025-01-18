Zelenskyy expresses doubts about meeting with Slovak PM in Davos, Bloomberg News says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed doubts about the possibility of meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Davos.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment for Bloomberg News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico announced on the evening of Friday, 17 January that he had offered to meet Zelenskyy on Tuesday in Davos, where both would be attending the World Economic Forum.

Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News that he cannot make any plans with Fico, as the Slovak leader "may go to Davos but end up somewhere in Sochi", referring to the seaside resort city in Russia.

"We don’t know who buys his tickets, as he constantly misses his destinations," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

On 13 January, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico signed an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, inviting him to a meeting to resolve the gas transit issues.

Fico stated he had no intention of "further escalating tensions" and wished to focus entirely on resolving the issue related to the suspension of transit.

In response to the Slovak prime minister’s invitation, Zelenskyy suggested that Fico come to Kyiv himself. Fico called this invitation "childish".

