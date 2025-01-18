All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy expresses doubts about meeting with Slovak PM in Davos, Bloomberg News says

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 January 2025, 09:51
Zelenskyy expresses doubts about meeting with Slovak PM in Davos, Bloomberg News says
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed doubts about the possibility of meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Davos.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment for Bloomberg News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico announced on the evening of Friday, 17 January that he had offered to meet Zelenskyy on Tuesday in Davos, where both would be attending the World Economic Forum.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News that he cannot make any plans with Fico, as the Slovak leader "may go to Davos but end up somewhere in Sochi", referring to the seaside resort city in Russia.

"We don’t know who buys his tickets, as he constantly misses his destinations," Zelenskyy said.

Background

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyydiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting on Ukrainian weapons production
Zelenskyy meets with Slovak opposition leader in Kyiv
Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to paratrooper Maslovskyi, killed in knife fight with Russian soldier – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: