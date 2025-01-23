All Sections
​​57% of Ukrainians believe that peace without territorial integrity of Ukraine is doomed to fail – poll

Mariya YemetsThursday, 23 January 2025, 16:08
More than half of Ukrainians believe that a potential deal to end the war with Russia will be doomed to fail if it does not include the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Source: public opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), as reported by European Pravda

Details: A total of 57% of all Ukrainians agree that any peace agreement that does not restore the full territorial integrity of Ukraine is doomed to fail. This majority is maintained across different groups by age, region of residence, and language practice in private life.

In particular, 55% of Ukrainians living in the West, 60% in the Centre and South, and 49% in the East strongly agree or rather agree with this statement. 

Figures have been corrected according to the updated tables provided by the IBiF, Identity and Borders in Flux: The Case of Ukraine.

The researchers also note that those who strongly agree or somewhat agree that any peace agreement that does not restore the full territorial integrity of Ukraine is doomed to fail are six percentage points more likely to have a negative view of Trump's election.

However, in general, more than half of the respondents perceive Trump's new presidency as rather positive (from "rather good than bad" to "very good").

Background:

  • On 22 January, Donald Trump said that if a deal to end the war in Ukraine is not reached soon, he will have "no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries".
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry welcomed the statement, while the Kremlin said it saw nothing new in it.

