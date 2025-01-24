German opposition leader Merz says Ukraine must win and regain all its territory

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the German opposition and the CDU/CSU (Union) parliamentary group, as well as a candidate for the next chancellor of Germany, has announced that ending Russia’s war against Ukraine would be a key strategic priority if he becomes chancellor.

Source: Der Spiegel, citing Merz at an event in Berlin on Thursday, 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report says Merz pledged continued support for Ukraine, emphasising that ending Russia's aggressive war would be a top priority for his government.

He stressed that Ukraine must "win the war".

Quote: "Victory means restoring territorial integrity with a democratically legitimate government exercising full sovereignty."

Merz also underlined that Ukraine should have the freedom to choose its own political and military alliances.

The chancellor candidate avoided directly addressing the ongoing debate over a proposed €3 billion aid package to fund additional arms supplies.

Like current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Merz maintained that Germany must not become an active party in the war.

Background:

The CDU/CSU has incorporated support for Ukraine and a commitment to strengthening sanctions against Russia into its election platform.

In a meeting with Merz in December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed Ukraine's expectation for Germany to assist in "enhancing its long-range capabilities".

On 21 January, Merz and Zelenskyy discussed advancing a just peace for Ukraine, addressing global challenges, and assessing the situation on the front lines.

