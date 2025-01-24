All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German opposition leader Merz says Ukraine must win and regain all its territory

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 January 2025, 11:03
German opposition leader Merz says Ukraine must win and regain all its territory
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Facebook

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the German opposition and the CDU/CSU (Union) parliamentary group, as well as a candidate for the next chancellor of Germany, has announced that ending Russia’s war against Ukraine would be a key strategic priority if he becomes chancellor.

Source: Der Spiegel, citing Merz at an event in Berlin on Thursday, 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report says Merz pledged continued support for Ukraine, emphasising that ending Russia's aggressive war would be a top priority for his government.  

Advertisement:

He stressed that Ukraine must "win the war".  

Quote: "Victory means restoring territorial integrity with a democratically legitimate government exercising full sovereignty."  

Merz also underlined that Ukraine should have the freedom to choose its own political and military alliances.  

Advertisement:

The chancellor candidate avoided directly addressing the ongoing debate over a proposed €3 billion aid package to fund additional arms supplies.  

Like current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Merz maintained that Germany must not become an active party in the war.

Background:

  • The CDU/CSU has incorporated support for Ukraine and a commitment to strengthening sanctions against Russia into its election platform.  
  • In a meeting with Merz in December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed Ukraine's expectation for Germany to assist in "enhancing its long-range capabilities".  
  • On 21 January, Merz and Zelenskyy discussed advancing a just peace for Ukraine, addressing global challenges, and assessing the situation on the front lines.

Support UP or become our patron!

Germanyaid for Ukrainepeace
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Germany
German defence minister on Trump's intention to end war quickly: Ukraine needs security guarantees first
German foreign minister open to deploying German troops to Ukraine to maintain ceasefire
German foreign minister warns Scholz against using topic of funding aid for Ukraine in election campaign
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: