Volunteer from Belarus killed in action in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 17 January 2025, 20:20
Volunteer from Belarus killed in action in Ukraine
Maria Zaitseva during the protests in Belarus in 2020 and the war in Ukraine. Photo: Radio Liberty and Zerkalo

Maria Zaitseva, a Belarusian woman who was seriously injured during anti-government protests in Minsk in 2020 and who later volunteered to fight in the war in Ukraine, has been killed in action.

Source: Belarusian media outlets Zerkalo and Nasha Niva

Details: The Belarusian news agencies recalled that Zaitseva was injured on 9 August 2020 during the suppression of protests in Minsk and received medical treatment in Czechia.

Maria Zaitseva at the protests in 2020. Photo: Vladimir Gridin, a journalist in the Belarusian subset of Radio Liberty

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, Zaitseva came to Ukraine to fight and joined the International Legion.

She was killed in fighting near Bakhmut, Nasha Niva reported.

war
Belarus
