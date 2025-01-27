All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 100 Russian drones launched against Ukraine: 57 downed, 39 go off radar

Iryna BalachukMonday, 27 January 2025, 09:34
Over 100 Russian drones launched against Ukraine: 57 downed, 39 go off radar
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Air Command Centre on Facebook

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones on the night of 26-27 January; 57 of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces, 39 others disappeared from radar, and the attack caused damage in four oblasts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

Thirty-nine enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force added that the Russian attack resulted in damage in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv oblasts – infrastructure facilities, apartment blocks and residential buildings were damaged.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcedronesair defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs overnight: 25 downed, 27 disappear from radar
Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones overnight: air defence downs 57 drones, 27 disappear from radar
Ukraine downs 65 drones out of 99 launched by Russia on 22 January, 30 disappear from radar
RECENT NEWS
06:21
Russian drone wreckage falls near metro station in Kyiv
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: