Over 100 Russian drones launched against Ukraine: 57 downed, 39 go off radar

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones on the night of 26-27 January; 57 of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces, 39 others disappeared from radar, and the attack caused damage in four oblasts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

Thirty-nine enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force added that the Russian attack resulted in damage in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv oblasts – infrastructure facilities, apartment blocks and residential buildings were damaged.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Support UP or become our patron!