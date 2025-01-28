All Sections
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 January 2025, 22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
Wagner Group insignia. Photo: Getty Images

In a resolution passed on 28 January, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has emphasised that Russia bears full responsibility for crimes committed against Ukraine by illegal private military companies, specifically Wagner Group and Redut.

Source: European Pravda, citing PACE’s resolution Addressing risks to human rights and the rule of law posed by mercenaries and private military and security companies, approved on 28 January

Quote: "Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation on 24 February 2022, Russian private military companies, the very existence of which is prohibited under Russian law, such as the Wagner Group and Redut, carried out numerous acts of torture and extrajudicial executions, including mass executions, of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, and targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure."

Details: PACE noted that the Russian Federation "bears full international responsibility for these actions because of its acknowledged links and financial and operational support extended to the Wagner Group during its participation in the war, including the use of pardoned convicts as fighters and co-ordination on the ground with the regular forces".

The resolution also emphasised that these so-called "Russian private military companies" are distinct from legitimate private military and security companies (PMSCs), which operate within the legal frameworks of their home states.

Additionally, PACE noted that enhanced regulation is required given the numerous reports of serious human rights violations committed by PMSCs registered or operating within Council of Europe member states.

The resolution calls on member states of the Council of Europe to adopt legislation regulating the activities of PMSCs, including criteria for their licensing and registration, as well as oversight mechanisms.

The resolution also emphasises that soldiers of the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine are lawful combatants and should be regarded as members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, not as "mercenaries".

It was also reported that the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, pledged not to abandon the idea of a special tribunal for Putin.

