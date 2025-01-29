Air defence responds in Kyiv, wreckage falls in open area

Sounds of air defence responding were heard in the city of Kyiv at around 09:00, and an air-raid warning was issued shortly after.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote from the Air Force: "UAVs are heading towards Kyiv!"

Details: After that, sounds of air defence responding were heard in the city and an air-raid warning was issued.

"An air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv due to the threat of enemy attack drones. We ask Kyiv residents to head to shelters and stay there until the all-clear has been given. Air defences are responding in the capital," Kyiv City Military Administration warned.

Updated: The all-clear was given at 09:17. It was in effect for 13 minutes.

Later, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that downed drone wreckage had fallen in an open area in the Desnianskyi district, setting grass and some thickets on fire.

"Information is being gathered regarding damages and casualties," Tkachenko concluded.

Background: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that the wreckage of a downed Russian drone had fallen near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of the city of Kyiv, damaging a fence and the building of the Darnytskyi depot gate.

