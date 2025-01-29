All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air defence responds in Kyiv, wreckage falls in open area

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 January 2025, 09:08
Air defence responds in Kyiv, wreckage falls in open area

Sounds of air defence responding were heard in the city of Kyiv at around 09:00, and an air-raid warning was issued shortly after.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote from the Air Force: "UAVs are heading towards Kyiv!"

Advertisement:

Details: After that, sounds of air defence responding were heard in the city and an air-raid warning was issued.

"An air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv due to the threat of enemy attack drones. We ask Kyiv residents to head to shelters and stay there until the all-clear has been given. Air defences are responding in the capital," Kyiv City Military Administration warned.

Updated: The all-clear was given at 09:17. It was in effect for 13 minutes.

Advertisement:

Later, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that downed drone wreckage had fallen in an open area in the Desnianskyi district, setting grass and some thickets on fire.

"Information is being gathered regarding damages and casualties," Tkachenko concluded.

Background: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that the wreckage of a downed Russian drone had fallen near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of the city of Kyiv, damaging a fence and the building of the Darnytskyi depot gate.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivdronesair defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
Kyiv
Russian drone wreckage falls near metro station in Kyiv
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to ballistic missile threat
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: