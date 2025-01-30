All Sections
Russians destroy high school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 30 January 2025, 08:47
Russians destroy high school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Building on fire. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians have attacked the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 29 January, destroying a lyceum and damaging a community arts centre, a church, an office building, business property and over 20 houses. [A lyceum is a secondary school typically focusing on academic subjects and preparing students for higher education or specialised careers ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Updated information says a lyceum in Synelnykove district was destroyed in the evening attack. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

A community arts centre, a religious institution, an office building, a post office, a shop and premises belonging to a business were damaged. A total of 22 houses were affected. Power lines were also hit."

 
Shuttered windows
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak added that no casualties had been reported.

 
Shuttered window frame
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

He also stated that the Russians shelled the Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district with heavy artillery during the night, but there were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Air defence units from Air Command Skhid (East) downed two Russian drones over the oblast at night.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
