Russians destroy high school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
The Russians have attacked the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 29 January, destroying a lyceum and damaging a community arts centre, a church, an office building, business property and over 20 houses. [A lyceum is a secondary school typically focusing on academic subjects and preparing students for higher education or specialised careers – ed.]
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Updated information says a lyceum in Synelnykove district was destroyed in the evening attack. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.
A community arts centre, a religious institution, an office building, a post office, a shop and premises belonging to a business were damaged. A total of 22 houses were affected. Power lines were also hit."
Details: Lysak added that no casualties had been reported.
He also stated that the Russians shelled the Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district with heavy artillery during the night, but there were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Air defence units from Air Command Skhid (East) downed two Russian drones over the oblast at night.
