Russians launch drone attack on Sumy Oblast, leaving two people injured – photo

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 30 January 2025, 23:53
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy Oblast, leaving two people injured – photo
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 30 January, injuring two people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Today, 30 January, at around 22:00, the enemy launched an attack on the Krasnopillia hromada using a Shahed-type drone."

Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian drone struck a residential building. Early reports indicate that two people were injured.

Sumy Oblast
