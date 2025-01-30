The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 30 January, injuring two people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today, 30 January, at around 22:00, the enemy launched an attack on the Krasnopillia hromada using a Shahed-type drone."

Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian drone struck a residential building. Early reports indicate that two people were injured.

