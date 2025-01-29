All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 January 2025, 23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
Berdiansk. Photo: Berdiansk City Council

Russian-appointed authorities in occupied Berdiansk have reported explosions in the port area following a drone attack.

Source: Berdiansk City Council

Quote: "Explosions rang out in Berdiansk near the port. Gauleiter Balitsky [Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed ‘head’ of the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.] said it was a drone attack.

Advertisement:

Civilians recorded drones flying and explosions in the port area on the evening of 29 January.

A message from the so-called governor of the occupied part of the oblast says there were at least three drones, which he claimed were shot down."

Details: There were also reports of a fire at the port, which was supposedly quickly contained and had no impact on the port’s operations.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

explosionoccupation
Advertisement:
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
All News
explosion
Russians attack 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 civilians
Multiple explosions occur in Sumy
Explosions occur in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:23
EU discusses return to gas purchases from Russia – Financial Times
08:47
Russians destroy high school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
08:19
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
07:54
US secretary of state meets with Canadian foreign minister: they talk about Ukraine, border issues and China
07:29
Russia loses 1,270 soldiers and 17 artillery systems over past day
06:12
Shahed drone attack on Sumy: nine casualties reported – photos
04:39
Putin is creating conditions to violate any future peace agreements with Ukraine – ISW
04:07
Germany's Budget Committee approves additional €3 billion in military assistance for Ukraine – Reuters
02:07
Air defence forces respond to Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
01:53
Russian drone hits apartment building in Sumy, killing one person – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: