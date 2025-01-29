Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk

Russian-appointed authorities in occupied Berdiansk have reported explosions in the port area following a drone attack.

Source: Berdiansk City Council

Quote: "Explosions rang out in Berdiansk near the port. Gauleiter Balitsky [Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed ‘head’ of the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.] said it was a drone attack.

Civilians recorded drones flying and explosions in the port area on the evening of 29 January.

A message from the so-called governor of the occupied part of the oblast says there were at least three drones, which he claimed were shot down."

Details: There were also reports of a fire at the port, which was supposedly quickly contained and had no impact on the port’s operations.

