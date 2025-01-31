Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring man, 47 – photo

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 31 January, injuring a man in one of the hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "Nikopol district. The aggressor attacked local towns and villages almost 20 times. They used heavy artillery and UAVs for this. They hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas.

A man, 47, was injured. He will receive outpatient treatment. Several industrial businesses, a car and a trailer were damaged."

Details: The Russians also destroyed five houses, a shop and a gas pipeline in Synelnykove district. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.



