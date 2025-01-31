Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have reported that Ukrainian defenders used a unique development – a drone capable of carrying a 250 kg aerial bomb and covering up to 2,000 km with the ability to fly back.

Source: Unmanned Systems Forces on Facebook

Quote: "We see that the actions of the Unmanned Systems Forces are attracting attention from both domestic and international media.

The USF command confirms the use of a long-range UAV capable of carrying a 250 kg aerial bomb and covering up to 2,000 km with the ability to return. This is a unique development that is changing the rules of engagement on the battlefield."

Details: It is noted that Russian propagandists constantly claim to have "shot down" such aircraft, yet explosions at military-industrial facilities, oil refineries, and ammunition depots tell a different story.

The USF also added that operators from the 14th Separate UAV Regiment have been striking deep behind Russian lines for over a year, covering hundreds or even thousands of kilometres.

Quote: "There have already been dozens of such missions, and more are to come."

Background: On the night of 30-31 January, USF units, together with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, launched an attack on the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast.

