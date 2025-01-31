All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 31 January 2025, 19:50
Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km
Aerial bomb. Photo: USF

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have reported that Ukrainian defenders used a unique development – a drone capable of carrying a 250 kg aerial bomb and covering up to 2,000 km with the ability to fly back.

Source: Unmanned Systems Forces on Facebook

Quote: "We see that the actions of the Unmanned Systems Forces are attracting attention from both domestic and international media.

Advertisement:

The USF command confirms the use of a long-range UAV capable of carrying a 250 kg aerial bomb and covering up to 2,000 km with the ability to return. This is a unique development that is changing the rules of engagement on the battlefield."

Details: It is noted that Russian propagandists constantly claim to have "shot down" such aircraft, yet explosions at military-industrial facilities, oil refineries, and ammunition depots tell a different story.

The USF also added that operators from the 14th Separate UAV Regiment have been striking deep behind Russian lines for over a year, covering hundreds or even thousands of kilometres.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There have already been dozens of such missions, and more are to come."

Background: On the night of 30-31 January, USF units, together with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, launched an attack on the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

droneswarArmed Forces
Advertisement:
updatedRussians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
All News
drones
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Hromylo drone
Russian attack on Chornomorsk: 4 injured, hospital, grain storage facilities and lorries damaged – photos
Russia attacks Ukraine with 102 drones overnight, 59 downed by air defence, 37 go off radar
RECENT NEWS
21:45
updatedRussians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
21:35
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on supplies for troops
21:25
Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine
20:49
Russian drone attack on apartment building in Sumy leaves 16 injured
20:35
Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
19:50
Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km
19:47
ECHR president: Interstate cases against Russia are our priority
19:44
Two siblings brought back to Ukraine from Russian occupation
19:24
EU to provide Moldova with €64 million in energy aid, one-third allocated for gas to Transnistria
19:17
Türkiye refuses to unblock Russian Mir card payment system
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: