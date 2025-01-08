All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian forces strike oil depot supplying Russian strategic aircraft used in missile attacks on Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 January 2025, 10:52
Ukrainian forces strike oil depot supplying Russian strategic aircraft used in missile attacks on Ukraine
Ukrainian defence forces have hit a Russian oil depot in Engels. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's defence forces have struck the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Numerous explosions were recorded in the target area and a large-scale fire broke out. Local authorities have confirmed a hit on an "industrial facility".

Advertisement:

The General Staff notes that this oil depot supplied fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, which houses Russian strategic aircraft.

Quote: "More information on the results of the combat operation is being gathered.

The operation was conducted by units from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with other elements of the defence forces.

Advertisement:

The damage to the oil depot creates significant logistical problems for the strategic aircraft of the Russian invaders and significantly reduces their ability to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian targets."

Background:

  • Russian Telegram channels and Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin reported multiple explosions in the Engels area near an oil depot.
  • Local residents described hearing around 25 loud blasts across several districts and witnessing bright flashes in the sky, followed by a large fire at the oil depot site.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Russia
Poland closes Consulate General in Russia's St Petersburg after 53 years of work
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers in one day
Seven Russian oblasts allegedly attacked by drones
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: