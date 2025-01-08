Ukrainian forces strike oil depot supplying Russian strategic aircraft used in missile attacks on Ukraine

Ukraine's defence forces have struck the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Numerous explosions were recorded in the target area and a large-scale fire broke out. Local authorities have confirmed a hit on an "industrial facility".

The General Staff notes that this oil depot supplied fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, which houses Russian strategic aircraft.

Quote: "More information on the results of the combat operation is being gathered.

The operation was conducted by units from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with other elements of the defence forces.

The damage to the oil depot creates significant logistical problems for the strategic aircraft of the Russian invaders and significantly reduces their ability to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian targets."

Background:

Russian Telegram channels and Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin reported multiple explosions in the Engels area near an oil depot.

Local residents described hearing around 25 loud blasts across several districts and witnessing bright flashes in the sky, followed by a large fire at the oil depot site.

