Seven people injured in Russian bombardment of Kherson – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kherson. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

The Russians launched an airstrike on the city of Kherson on the morning of 9 January. Early reports show that seven people were injured and the premises of a business and a kindergarten were hit in the attack.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Mrochko: "Three guided aerial bombs were launched. One of them hit a house, destroying it. A man and a woman have been retrieved from under the rubble and taken to hospital by an ambulance. The woman, 85, sustained contusion, blast and closed head injuries. Another woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The enemy airstrike also caused fires. The premises of a business and a kindergarten were hit."

Details: Later, Mrochko reported that four more people were injured in the Russian airstrike on Kherson. He noted that two men aged 52 and 62 had been on the street when a guided aerial bomb struck. The 62-year-old man received on-site treatment for a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his right hand.

The 52-year-old man was taken to hospital, having sustained facial abrasions, blast injuries and a closed head injury.

A 64-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man and 56-year-old man have also been taken to hospital. They are currently being examined.

Background: On the morning of 9 January, a woman was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Nezlamne in Kherson Oblast.

