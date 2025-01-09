Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Congressman Mike Waltz, who is set to become Donald Trump's National Security Advisor in the incoming administration, has outlined the reasons why acquiring Greenland is essential for the president-elect.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Waltz noted that Greenland is critical to the US national security.

"You have Russia that is trying to become king of the Arctic, with 60-plus ice breakers, some of them nuclear power. We have two, and one just caught on fire," he explained.

"This is about critical minerals. This is about natural resources," Waltz added.

"This is about, as the polar ice caps pullback, the Chinese are now cranking out ice breakers and pushing up there as well. So it's oil and gas. It's our national security," he said.

Background:

Media reports indicate that Trump is serious about acquiring Greenland, both to expand Washington's sphere of influence in the Western Hemisphere and to cement his legacy.

Earlier, he declined to rule out the possibility of using military or economic measures to take control of the Danish overseas territory once he assumes office on 20 January.

Denmark responded to Trump's remarks by stating that Greenland is not for sale.

